Shimla, May 13 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh BJP general secretary Bihari Lal Sharma on Tuesday said that a state-wide 'Tiranga Yatra' will be held across the state from May 14 to May 23.

He said this state-wide campaign will be organised under the banner of Citizens for National Security with support of the BJP. The yatra aims to honour the bravery and service of India's soldiers, particularly those who fought valiantly against Pakistan.

Sharma said that four large-scale events will be organised at the district-level, including in Shimla on May 14, Dharamshala on May 15, Mandi on May 16 and in Hamirpur on May 17.

"In addition to these districts, separate 'Tiranga Yatras' will be held across 33 BJP mandals which include Arki, Paonta Sahib, Una, Dalhousie and Manali on May 18; Solan, Kullu, Kutlehar, Jaswan Pragpur, Pachhad and Chamba on May 19; Doon, Nahan, Dehra, Bilaspur and Banjar on May 20; Nalagarh, Haroli, Ghumarwin, Jawalamukhi, Churah and Kinnaur on May 21; Kasauli, Chintpurni, Naina Devi, Ani and Bhattiyat on May 22; and Shillai, Renuka Ji, Gagret, Jhanduta, Bharmour and Lahaul and Spiti on May 24. PTI/COR

