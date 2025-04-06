Bengaluru, Apr 6 (PTI)The BJP will launch a 16 days' movement from Monday against price rise and four per cent reservation for Muslims in government contracts.

Addressing reporters on Sunday, the Leader of Opposition in the Karnataka Assembly R Ashoka said the 'people's movement' will take place all over the state.

"This movement will take place in four phases," he said.

The first phase of the 'Janaakrosha Yatra' (Public Anger March) will cover Mysuru, Mandya, Hassan, Kodagu, Mangaluru, Udupi, Chikkamagaluru, Shivamogga and Uttara Kannada districts, he said.

The second phase will encompass Belagavi, Hubballi, Bagalkote, Kalaburagi, Vijayapura and Bidar.

The third phase will include Davangere, Haveri, Gadag, Koppal, Raichur, Chitradurga, Vijayanagara, Ballari and Tumakuru.

The fourth phase will cover Bengaluru Urban district, Bengaluru Rural district, Chikkaballapura, Kolar and Ramanagara.

"People today are fed up with price rise. Life has become difficult due to exorbitant hike in prices of all essential commodities and services. We want to become the voice of people through this agitation," Ashoka said. PTI

