Shimla, April 6: Actor-turned-politician Kangana Ranaut on Sunday took a dig at Himachal Pradesh Public Works Minister Vikramaditya Singh saying he is yet to come to terms with his defeat in the Lok Sabha elections. In a veiled attack on Vikramatidya Singh and his mother and state Congress president Pratibha Singh, the BJP MP from the state's Mandi seat said there is competition in politics but limits should not be crossed. One should not repeatedly throw mud at others or use abusive language, she said. Congress' Leniency Led to Waqf Boards Flouting Norms, Claims Kangana Ranaut.

Talking to reporters in Mandi, Ranaut said Vikramaditya Singh, being a "Raja Babu", is unable to come to terms with his defeat in the Lok Sabha polls. Singh, son of six-time chief minister Virbhadra Singh, is a scion of the erstwhile Estate of Rampur. Ranaut said former Mandi MP Pratibha Singh and her family "ruled" the area for the last 40 years but could not spend a single MP fund in the area. She accused Pratibha Singh of failing to present the side of the region's people even once in Lok Sabha. Kunal Kamra Controversy: ‘Get Well Soon’ - Kangana Ranaut and Hansal Mehta Engage in Heated Exchange After ‘Simran’ Director’s Support to Stand-Up Comedian.

Sharing her vision and challenges for the development of Mandi, Ranaut said basic issues such as railways, electricity and communication are being raised. Mandi region with its vast and diverse geographical area has a lot of potential for development but it also faces challenges like natural disasters, the BJP MP said, adding that transport and communication facilities are still not adequate in remote areas such as Bharmour and Pangi. There has been a long-standing demand for construction of tunnels and all-weather roads for these areas and these issues are being raised in Parliament, Ranaut added.