Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], November 27 (ANI): Ahead of Rajasthan assembly polls, State Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief Satish Poonia on Sunday announced that BJP will start the Jan Aakrosh Yatra in the state on December 1.

Nadda will flag off more than 50 chariots which will mark the beginning of the journey, he informed.

Also Read | Mangaluru Autorickshaw Blast Case: Karnataka Police Conduct Searches at Multiple Places in Tamil Nadu.

From December 4 to 14, BJP will move from village to village and will carry a complaint box where people can put in their complaints.

Jan Aakrosh Sabha will be held in all assembly constituencies between December 14-20.

Also Read | Punjab: Three Children Crushed to Death by Passenger Train While Playing Near Railway Track in Rupnagar.

"BJP National President JP Nadda will start the Jan Aakrosh Yatra in the state on Dec 1. He will flag off more than 50 chariots which will mark the beginning of the journey," Poonia said in a press conference on in Jaipur in Rajasthan.

From Dec 4-14 they will move from village to village and will carry a complaint box where people can put in their complaints. Jan Aakrosh Sabha will be held in all assembly constituencies between December 14-20

The BJP's yatra comes ahead of the 2023 Rajasthan Assembly elections which will likely take place around December next year. The election will choose the representatives of all the 200 seats in the state's Legislative Assembly. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)