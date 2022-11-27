Rupnagar, November 27: Three children were crushed to death by a passenger train near Sri Kiratpur Sahib here on Sunday, police said on Sunday. UP Shocker: Woman Dies After Being Run Over by Toy Train at Kanpur Zoo (Watch Video).

The incident took place when four children of migrant labourers were playing near the railway track close to the bridge over Sutlej river, they said.

The fourth child was injured in the incident and was admitted to a hospital, said police. The boys were in the age group of 7 to 11 years, police added.

