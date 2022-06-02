Agartala, Jun 2 (PTI) Tripura will witness a situation akin to that of Sri Lanka, where clashes and violence had been on the rise amid a severe economic crisis, if the ruling party-sponsored terror is not controlled sometime soon, said CPI(M) state secretary Jitendra Chowdhury on Thursday.

The BJP, however, hit back, saying that the CPI(M) was making such allegations as it needed an "excuse to justify its defeat in the forthcoming bypolls".

"We don't want Tripura to meet the same fate as Sri Lanka... The way bike-borne miscreants are unleashing unprovoked terror across the state, the tiny state is likely to face a Sri Lanka-like situation soon," he said at a press conference.

Chowdhury, accompanied by party leaders, toured some of the "violence-hit villages" in Mohanpur Assembly constituency – represented by Education and Law Affairs Minister Ratan Lal Nath.

Chowdhury claimed the bike-borne miscreants, “backed by the ruling party”, had torched several houses on May 31 in the constituency.

"A group of around 100 youths riding on bikes has threatened CPI(M) leaders and workers of dire consequence if they continue to be a part of the opposition party," he said.

"The police, including sub-divisional police officer and officer in-charge of Mohanpur police station, remained silent on the matter. The only good thing is that the women were able to resist the miscreants from causing further damage. The situation could have been far worse otherwise," he stated.

Chowdhury stated that similar attacks were carried out on CPI(M) leaders and workers in by-poll bound Surma Assembly constituency of Dhalai district and Rajnagar seat in South Tripura.

"Two CPI(M) workers who were injured in the Rajnagar attack are battling for life in GBP hospital. Besides, CPI(M) MLA Ratan Bhowmik was also attacked in Udaipur on May 30," he maintained.

The former MP said the CPI(M) would seek DGP's intervention to stop such acts of terror.

Attempts made to contact senior police officers for their reaction yielded no result.

The ruling dispensation, on its part, dismissed the allegations.

"The CPI(M) is not worried about the law and order situation, the impending defeat in the bye-election is what it is concerned about," Deputy Chief Minister and senior leader Jishnu Dev Varma told reporters.

Bypoll to four assembly constituencies in Tripura -- Agartala, Town Bardowali, Surma and Jubarajnagar -- are scheduled to be held on June 23.

