New Delhi, Jan 24 (PTI) Demanding the arrest of former Punjab DGP Mohammad Mustafa for his alleged communal remarks, the BJP on Tuesday urged the Election Commission to order registration of an FIR against him under appropriate provisions of law.

A BJP delegation, including Union ministers Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and Hardeep Singh Puri, met the EC and sought action against Mustafa, who is also principal strategic advisor to Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu.

Citing remarks of Mustafa made during a controversial speech, Shekhawat said he projected himself as a "soldier of community" and warned the local administration against allowing Hindus to hold any political meeting nearby.

If this is allowed, then he will bring about consequences which are unimaginable, the minister said, quoting him.

Mustafa has denied the charge and said he never used the word "Hindu".

He had only targeted the Aam Aadmi Party workers after some of them allegedly chased and tried to manhandle him, he said.

Shekhawat said his "hateful" remarks were part of a larger conspiracy to vitiate communal atmosphere and that the silence of senior Congress leaders showed their support.

Though the Punjab Police has registered an FIR against him but it has not invoked all the appropriate provisions of law against him, he said, seeking action from the poll watchdog.

Noting that Punjab is a sensitive state which had battled decade of separatism and terrorism, Shekhawat said Mustafa must be punished for making such "hateful" remarks.

Mustafa is the husband of Punjab cabinet minister Razia Sultana who is the Congress candidate from Malerkotla -- a Muslim-majority district in Punjab.

Mustafa said he had gone to an event of some Congress workers nearby and warned the AAP workers, who were also from the Muslim community.

