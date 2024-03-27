Bengaluru, Mar 27 (PTI) The BJP on Wednesday urged the Election Commission to immediately transfer senior IPS officer Hemanth Nimbalkar whose wife is contesting on a Congress ticket from Uttara Kannada Lok Sabha constituency in the coming polls, and relieve him from all election-related works.

In a letter to the poll body, the party noted that Nimbalkar is currently working as Commissioner, Department of Information and Public Relations. His wife, Anjali Nimbalkar is presently an MLA from Khanapur in Belagavi district.

Also Read | Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Multi-Layer Security in Place Along International Borders With Eight Northeastern States.

"He is a highly influential IPS officer in Karnataka. In view of the above relationship, there is every likelihood of his influence on other IPS officials and other police officials and personnel in electioneering work, to favour the State Ruling Congress Party. If he continues in the same post, he will use his influence to favour the Congress party and its candidates," BJP said.

Also Read | Karnataka: Five Congress Legislators Threaten To Quit Over Lok Sabha Ticket Allocation Issue.

Citing that the Police Department has vital powers, including entry of names in the rowdy-sheet, the party further said: "This could be misused to harass our party 'Karyakartas'; passing externment orders against our 'Karyakartas'; etc. There is also every likelihood of him influencing the police personnel to allow illegal acts of the Indian National Congress party."

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)