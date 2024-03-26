New Delhi, Mar 26 (PTI) The BJP on Tuesday raised the issue of differing approaches of poll officials in different states to similar infractions by politicians and urged the Election Commission to take stringent measures at the right time.

A BJP delegation, including Union minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and its general secretary Vinod Tawde, met the poll watchdog to highlight this "discrepancy".

Tawde later told reporters that while action was recommended against Union minister Shobha Karandlaje, who is contesting the Lok Sabha polls from Karnataka, for her controversial comments against Tamils, objectionable remarks of a Tamil Nadu minister have not drawn any censure.

In this context, Tawde also highlighted Shiva Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut's comparison of Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Mughal king Aurangzeb, considered by many a religious zealot.

While action was called for in the case of Shobha Karandlaje but poll officials are seen to having a different stand in states like Kerala, Tamil Nadu and West Bengal, all of which are ruled by opposition parties, he said.

"We urged the Election Commission to take stringent action at the right time and we were assured that it will look into the issue," he said. BJP leaders Om Pathak and Sanjay Mayukh were also part of the delegation.

