Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], February 18 (ANI): Chennaiyin FC will look to begin their Indian Super League 2025-26 campaign on a strong note when they take on Mumbai City FC on Thursday at the Mumbai Football Arena.

The fixture marks the start of a demanding four-match away run for the Marina Machans, who are determined to set the tone early despite a shortened and challenging build-up to the new season, as per a release from Chennaiyin FC.

Addressing the media at the pre-match press conference on Wednesday, head coach Clifford Miranda acknowledged the short turnaround but expressed confidence in his squad's readiness.

"It's difficult, and you can't really compensate for the break. We've tried to adapt to the situation, not just tactically but also through physical conditioning. It hasn't been easy, but we're ready," Miranda said.

Miranda also revealed that the squad has collectively selected a five-member leadership group for the season, comprising Pritam Kotal, Mandar Rao Dessai, Elsinho, Alberto Noguera, and Mohammed Ali Bemammer-a blend of domestic experience and international pedigree.

"I have 29 players at my disposal, and I want each of them to be a leader. I didn't choose the leaders, the group selected them. They voted and picked five: Alberto Noguera and Pritam Kotal, who are here, along with Elsinho, Mohammed Ali Bemammer, and Mandar Rao Dessai," Miranda said.

Joining Miranda at the press conference, Kotal highlighted the adjustments under the new system while underscoring the squad's focus on the immediate task.

"There are many good coaches, each with their own style. Clifford wants us to play in a certain way. It takes time to adapt, but I can assure you that we'll play a different kind of football, hopefully one the fans will enjoy," the Indian defender said. "We've prepared well, and we need to start well. Our focus is on the first 90 minutes against Mumbai, to give our best and take all three points."

Also speaking on the occasion was new signing Noguera, who joined Chennaiyin ahead of the season. The Spanish playmaker, who brings extensive experience in Indian football, described his move to the Marina Machans as a straightforward decision.

"He (Miranda) called me, and from the beginning, it was a yes. I know how he works, so it was very easy for me to join this club. We'll aim to have a good season, and hopefully everything goes well. We're here, and we're ready," Noguera remarked.

In Mumbai, Miranda will face his former team. However, the Chennaiyin head coach quickly played down any added sentiment to the occasion and instead focused on the task at hand.

"It'll be the same if it were Chennai versus Goa, or Mohun Bagan, or Odisha. It's the same. At some point, you will have to face your former team. It's the same with Alberto (Noguera) and Pritam (Kotal). If you've played or coached in this country for a long time, it'll happen," Miranda said.

Miranda also confirmed he expects to have the full squad at his disposal for the Mumbai City clash, except Daniel Chima Chukwu, who is awaiting the clearance of his documentation before joining the group.

CFC vs MCFC Head-to-Head

Matches (All Competitions): 27 | CFC: 7 | MCFC: 16 | Draws: 4. (ANI)

