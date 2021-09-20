Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], September 20 (ANI): People's Democratic Party (PDP) President Mehbooba Mufti on Sunday accused Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of playing politics over issues pertaining to Taliban, Afghanistan and Pakistan to garner votes.

As elections are drawing closer, the BJP will start cashing on the 'God-given' opportunity presented by the Taliban in Afghanistan, accused Mufti adding that if that does not work, Pakistan and drones will be brought into the light.

"Elections are approaching. This time around, they (BJP) got Taliban and Afghanistan's issues to raise. If even that does not help, then they bring Pakistan into the discussion. They raise alarms of drones. They would not talk about China, since it has already intruded in eastern Ladakh. To instil fear, they use Taliban, Afghanistan and Pakistan and do some things here and there and ask for votes," she said while addressing an event in Jammu.

The PDP chief further accused BJP of bringing misery to the people of the country during its seven years of its rule at the Centre, leaving the union territory "destroyed."

"In 70 years, everything that was built by Congress and other parties in Jammu and Kashmir, was destroyed by the BJP in seven years. They have brought miseries to people," said Mufti.

Hitting out at Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for urging people to purchase land in Jammu and Kashmir after the abrogation of Article 370.

"Because BJP failed to generate employment, construct roads, schools, hospitals, they will say that we (BJP) abrogated Article 370, now buy plots in Kashmir," she said. (ANI)

