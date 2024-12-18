Belagavi (Karnataka), Dec 18 (PTI) The Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Wednesday accused the opposition BJP of using the forums of state legislative Assembly and Council for politics, instead of discussing real issues like development of the state, highlighting faults of the government and advising it.

The winter session of the state legislature is going on, since December 9.

Also Read | 'Congress Is Anti-Ambedkar, Anti-Constitution, Anti-Reservation': Amit Shah Accuses Congress of Twisting Facts, Distorting His Statement in Rajya Sabha on BR Ambedkar (Watch Video).

"As an opposition party they have to discuss developmental issues, they should highlight the faults of the government and advise it. Without doing any of these they are using this forum (legislature) to do politics," Siddaramaiah told reporters here in response to a question.

The Chief Minister who met several beneficiaries of 'Gruha Lakshmi' scheme that provides Rs 2,000 per month to women head of families, expressed satisfaction over the scheme achieving its goal, by enabling women economically and socially.

Also Read | Eurozone Inflation Rises Less Than Expected, More in Germany.

"This scheme will continue. The scheme won't be stopped at any cost," he added.

To a question on BJP reportedly planning for protest on Waqf issues on the day (Dec 26) when the Congress is holding its working committee meeting here to commemorate centenary year of Belagavi Congress session presided over by Mahatma Gandhi.

Mahatma Gandhi presided over the Indian National Congress session here, Siddaramaiah said and added in case they try to disrupt the event, action will be taken in accordance with law.

"If this country had not got freedom and if Gandhi had not led the freedom struggle, was it possible for these people (BJP) to be free or stage protests? If there was no freedom, could we have got the constitution? BJP people are opposed to the constitution. They believe in Manusmriti. What else can we expect from them?" he said.

Asked about some BJP legislators meeting him, the CM said they had come to seek funds for road works in their constituencies in Bengaluru.

Questioning the moral rights of BJP leaders in demanding CBI probe into MUDA case along with Rs 150 crore bribe allegation against their BJP state unit chief B Y Vijayendra, he asked, did the saffron party give a single case to CBI, while in power?

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)