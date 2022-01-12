New Delhi [India], January 12 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Uttarakhand Election Committee is likely to hold a meeting on January 14 and 15 in Dehradun to shortlist candidates for the upcoming Assembly elections in the state.

A meeting of national leaders of BJP's Uttarakhand core group will then be held in Delhi on January 16 over the shortlisted candidates for polls, highly placed sources in the BJP told ANI.

Also Read | Omicron is Not Just Common Cold, Don’t Take it Lightly, Says Dr VK Paul.

"BJP Uttarakhand election committee will meet on January 14 and then again on January 15 to shortlist candidates for the assembly election. National leaders of BJP's Uttarakhand core group will then meet in Delhi on January 16 to discuss the shortlisted candidates," sources said.

The party has not yet constituted its Election Committee for the state but sources have said that it will be formed within a day or two as it is awaiting approval of the party's central leadership.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi to Discuss COVID-19 Situation With Chief Ministers on January 13.

According to sources, the names of the candidates will be discussed in detail in the meeting with the core group of Uttarakhand along with National President JP Nadda and Union Home Minister Amit Shah at the party office in New Delhi on January 16.

The party has zeroed in on two to three candidates each for the 70-member state assembly, said sources. These names will be finalized in the Delhi meeting.

BJP National General Secretary (Organization) BL Santosh has taken stock of the election preparations by meeting with the party leaders of the state.

The state election committee is also expected to discuss about campaigning in remote areas where virtual campaigning might not work due to geographical conditions.

Notably, the party has announced that it is fully ready to virtually hold its meetings, rallies and other programmes ahead of elections in light of restrictions due to COVID-19 situation.

Sources have said that the strategy of election campaigning will also be discussed in the meeting.

Polls in Uttarakhand are scheduled to be held on February 14. The counting of votes will be done on March 10. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)