Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], July 15 (ANI): Slamming the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over Kanwar Yatra, TMC MP Saugata Roy on Thursday alleged that the BJP wants to play the Hindu card and does not care about the safety of people.

"Supreme Court has repeatedly warned against Kanwar Yatra. Uttar Pradesh is the biggest and a populated state in the country. COVID spread will be harmful. BJP wants to play the Hindu card and does not care about the safety of the people," Saugata Roy told ANI.

The Supreme Court on Wednesday took suo motu cognizance of Uttar Pradesh government decision to allow Kanwar Yatra amid COVID-19 and asked the Centre and the governments of Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand to give their responses on the issue.The Kanwar Yatra, in which Shiva devotees from northern states travel on foot or by other means to collect water from River Ganga at Haridwar, Uttarakhand, to offer at Shiva temples in their areas, is set to begin from July 25.

The matter will come up for hearing on Friday before the Supreme Court bench, headed by Justice Rohinton Fali Nariman. (ANI)

