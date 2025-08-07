Kokrajhar (Assam) [India], August 7 (ANI): Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma exuded confidence over the outcome of upcoming Bodaland Territorial elections and said Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will get good results in the polls.

"BJP is in a very good position and we will get good results in the upcoming Bodoland elections," CM Sarma told reporters.

In July, Assam State Election Commission had earlier published the draft voter list for 40 Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) constituencies containing 26.69 lakh voters.

A total of 26,69,396 voters include 13,29,742 male voters, 13,39,637 female voters, and 17 others included in the draft electoral rolls. According to the State Election Commission, there are 3277 polling stations in 40 Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) constituencies. The BTC is likely to be held in September this year.

Meanwhile, incumbent Chief Executive Member of the BTC and the President of United People's Party Liberal (UPPL), Pramod Boro, on Thursday, said that the public has experienced change under their tenure.

Speaking to ANI, Boro said that the UPPL government has worked for the people and brought peace in the region, and the people will vote for them.

He said, "This is the second election after our government came into power. We have worked for the public for five years. These were the first five years after Independence when the people got a chance to live peacefully. Earlier, there was violence and bloodshed here, but people experienced a change under the UPPL government. I hope UPPL will get a good result in the polls."

He claimed that UPPL is the only party that raises the issues of peace, unity and transparency in governance.

"National parties and regional parties are campaigning here, but the public is inclined towards UPPL. UPPL is the only party that talks about peace, unity and transparency in governance. These elections would not be difficult for us. In 2015, Brahma ji (Urkhao Gwra Brahma) founded the party, and we celebrated 10 years of UPPL on foundation day on August 5," Pramod Boro said. (ANI)

