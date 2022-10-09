Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], October 9 (ANI): Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, who was elected as the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) president for the second time unopposed on Sunday, said that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will go to any extent to win the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

"The party should win all the 39 Parliamentary constituencies in the state and the lone seat in neighbouring Puducherry as well," he said.

In his address at the DMK's 15th general council meeting, Stalin told the party leaders and workers to be ready to defeat BJP and All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) in the Parliamentary election.

"We have to be ready to face BJP and AIADMK lies and start working on both committees from now for the Parliamentary election. Finish this work within the next two months," Stalin said after he was elected as DMK President.

The Chief Minister said that he is confident that the DMK is permanently going to be the ruling party in Tamil Nadu.

"We can't be careless as we won in the State Assembly Election and formed the government. We have to be careful to maintain this victory. Permanently we have to keep this victory. I don't have any doubts that hereafter DMK is permanently going to be the ruling government in Tamil Nadu," he said.

The Tamil Nadu CM said that this Parliamentary election victory would be the base for a 100 per cent win in the next State assembly election.

"Spread awareness about our ideology among youngsters. Create awareness about our government's achievements among people. These are very important as General Election is nearing. We have to win all 40 constituencies and should play an important role in national politics. No one should be careless about this in any way. This Parliament election victory would be the base for a 100 per cent win in the next State assembly election," said the DMK chief.

Accusing the BJP of trying to do politics by instigating the religious and spiritual sentiments of the people, he said since the people of Tamil Nadu never mixed politics and spiritualism, the BJP is now breathless in the state.

"Don't forget that the BJP will go to any extent to win the Parliamentary election. BJP doesn't have anything to list out their achievements. So they are defaming our party. The BJP is trying to play politics with religion and spiritualism. But in Tamil Nadu BJP is struggling to breathe as Tamil People never mix politics and spiritualism," he said.

The Tamil Nadu Chief Minister said that the BJP using AIADMK and creating inter-party issues for them.

"After Jayalalithaa's demise without a strong leader AIADMK is so weak and they are now split into four teams. AIADMK doesn't have any ideology other than being against DMK. That's why today they seem very weak," the DMK chief said.

He asked the DMK leaders and workers to be ready to face BJP and AIADMK lies.

"We have to be ready to face BJP and AIADMK lies. Start working on both committees from now for the Parliament election. Finish this work within the next two months," he added.

Stalin was elected as DMK President for the second time unopposed.

Similarly, Duraimurugan as DMK General Secretary and TR Balu as DMK Treasurer were also elected again unopposed.

DMK MP Kanimozli was nominated for the post of DMK Deputy general secretary which was vacant since last month. (ANI)

