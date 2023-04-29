Mangaluru, Apr 29 (PTI) The BJP does not resort to any kind of appeasement politics and will introduce welfare programmes for all sections of the society, party national spokesperson Syed Zafar Islam said on Saturday.

Addressing a press meet at the party's media office here, the Rajya Sabha member said the BJP, if voted to power again in Karnataka, will ensure that various programmes initiated by the central government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi are implemented in the state.

Also Read | Mumbai Metro Fare Discount: State Government Announces Massive Concession in Fares For Senior Citizens, Divyang Persons and Students from May 1.

He alleged that the Congress and JD(S) had always supported "anti-social and extremist elements" while the BJP had never compromised the security of the nation.

Congress has always resorted to vote bank politics by appeasing the Muslim community, he charged. "For BJP, the country comes first, while for Congress, family politics is the priority," he said.

Also Read | Maharashtra: Train Knocks Man Dead on Track in Nagpur.

Karnataka goes to the polls on May 10 with the ruling BJP and opposition Congress locked in a tough fight.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)