Mainpuri, Nov 20 (PTI) Even as Shivpal Singh Yadav and his nephew and SP chief Akhilesh Yadav came together in a rally in Saifai melting their differences, UP tourism and culture minister Jaiveer Singh on Sunday claimed that the "BJP will snatch" the Mainpuri Lok Sabha seat from the SP.

Singh also said that Dimple Yadav, the SP candidate from the seat, will suffer electoral losses in Karhal assembly constituency (represented by Akhilesh Yadav) and Jaswantnagar assembly constituency (represented by Shivpal Singh Yadav).

Mainpuri Lok Sabha seat had fallen vacant following the death of Samajwadi Party founder and patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav on October 10.

Bypoll in Mainpuri will be held on December 5, while counting of votes will take place on December 8.

The fight here is mainly between Dimple Yadav of SP and Raghuraj Singh Shakya of the BJP.

Mainpuri parliamentary constituency has five assembly segments – Mainpuri, Bhongaon, Kishni, Karhal, and Jaswantnagar.

In the 2022 assembly elections, the SP won the Karhal, Kishni and the Jaswantnagar seats, while the BJP won the Mainpuri and the Bhogaon seats.

Akhilesh's Karhal assembly seat is part of Mainpuri Lok Sabha constituency and so is Jaswant Nagar, which is represented by Shivpal Yadav.

"The people of the constituency (Mainpuri) are fed up with the goondagiri, illegal possession of properties, frequent crimes against women and people, and extortion of money from citizens. These are few examples under which the people are forced to live under fear and terror. The BJP will definitely snatch this seat from the Samajwadi Party by defeating Dimple Yadav," Singh told PTI here on Sunday.

Highlighting the improvement in law and order situation in the state, Singh said, "Under UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, young girls and women can safely move even during late night hours with their ornaments on and without any fear or terror. Girls can go to their schools without any fear of goondaism. For all these factors, the people of the state have already rejected the Samajwadi Party in the state."

He said that BJP candidate from Mainpuri, Raghuraj Singh Shakya, comes from Jaswantnagar assembly constituency and is a two-time MP. He was also elected as an MLA once.

"He enjoys respect among the masses irrespective of any caste, class or religion. He is available to hear and redress the suffering of people, which is an asset," Singh said.

The UP minister, who represents the Mainpuri assembly constituency in the UP Legislative Assembly, also claimed that Dimple Yadav or Akhilesh Yadav will disappear after the election, and the people will not be able to meet them.

