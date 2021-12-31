Erode (TN), Dec 31 (PTI): A BJP worker was allegedly attacked with a stone by a former councillor belonging to the DMK and the victim died on Friday, police said.

According to the police, Vadivel (50), a tailor by profession, joined the BJP some days back after leaving the DMK.

This reportedly enraged the former councillor Eswaramurthy. Frequent wordy quarrels arose between the two.

In this backdrop, Vadivel, along with his friends, was standing at Thalavumalai here on Thursday when Eswaramurthy picked up an argument and allegedly assaulted Vadivel and hurled stones on him.

Vadivel sustained injuries and fell down. His friends went to the rescue of Vadivel, provided water and took him to his house. Vadivel was found weak and he went to sleep in his house.

This morning, Vadivel's wife found her husband lying dead in bed. She lodged a complaint with the police and a case of suspicious death was registered.

On coming to know of the death, BJP functionaries held a demonstration demanding the arrest of Eswaramurthy. Police pacified the protestors and promised action after a postmortem report. Following this, the demonstration was withdrawn, police said.

