Halisahar (West Bengal) [India], December 13 (ANI): A Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) worker died on Saturday allegedly after an attack by Trinamool Congress workers during the party's 'Sankalp Yatra' in Halisahar.

The injured worker, Saikat Bhawal, was rushed to the Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College Hospital in Kalyani where he was pronounced dead.

Bhawal's family alleged that TMC workers suddenly attacked while the BJP cadre was on his way, seriously injuring him.

The Bijpur Police is investigating the matter.

This comes a few days after BJP national president JP Nadda's convoy was attacked allegedly by TMC workers. Party leaders including Kailash Vijayvargiya were injured as protesters pelted stones at their vehicles at Diamond Harbour. (ANI)

