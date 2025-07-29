Mumbai, Jul 29 (PTI) BJP workers staged a protest against Congress MP Praniti Shinde in Maharashtra's Solapur over her remarks about Operation Sindoor in the Lok Sabha.

Shinde, a first-term MP from Solapur, on Monday accused the government of turning national security into a spectacle to distract the public before elections.

"Operation Sindoor sounds quite patriotic, but it appears to have been created for the media by the government. No one can tell what was achieved by Operation Sindoor," she said during a debate on the Indian Army's operation against Pakistan post the Pahalgam terror attack.

The Congress leader's comments sparked outrage among BJP workers, who accused her of insulting the Indian armed forces.

Protesters raised slogans condemning her statement and expressed anger over what they called "an affront to the honour of jawans".

They also placed a photograph of Shinde on a donkey to mark their dissent.

