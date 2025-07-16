Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], July 16 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) workers staged a protest in front of the Thiruvananthapuram Municipal Corporation office on Wednesday, alleging corruption in the appointment of sanitation workers by the ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF) government.

The protestors demanded the resignation of Thiruvananthapuram Mayor Arya Rajendran over the alleged irregularities.

Furthermore, the police deployed at the site dispersed the protestors using water cannons after they attempted to march towards the office.

This demonstration comes in the wake of mounting criticism against the LDF government on multiple fronts.

Earlier, on July 4, BJP workers held a protest march against Kerala Health Minister Veena George following the building collapse at the Kottayam Medical College, which resulted in the death of one person and left several others injured.

The protest began in response to an incident where a building block at the Government Medical College Hospital in Kottayam district collapsed.

The protest in Kottayam escalated when BJP workers reportedly breached police barricades. Police responded by deploying water cannons to control the crowd and prevent further escalation near the minister's residence.

In a parallel development, workers from the Socialist Unity Centre of India (Communist) also staged a protest outside Kottayam Medical College, demanding the resignation of Health Minister Veena George over the incident, similarly to the demands made by the other groups.

Meanwhile, Minister for Ports, Cooperation, and Devaswoms, VN Vasavan, described the Kottayam Medical College building collapse as an 'unfortunate' incident and announced that the Kerala government will provide immediate financial assistance of Rs 50,000 to the affected family.

He said, "CM visited the spot yesterday itself. Rs 50,000 will be given as immediate help to the family. The State Cabinet will discuss and decide on financial help to the family. Kottayam Medical College is one of the best-performing hospitals in India. The incident is unfortunate.

"He further clarified that there was no lapse from the government side and added, "Did not ask to stop rescue operation, it was for making way to let the Hitachi excavator enter. Rescue was only possible with the help of a machine."

"The health minister said yesterday that nobody was stuck there because the hospital superintendent told the minister that the building was not in use," he further said.

Shifting the blame on the previous government of the United Democratic Front (UDF), he said, "In 2013, the PWD (Public Works Department) submitted a report about the condition of the building. Then the UDF government did not act on it." (ANI)

