Mandya (Karnataka) [India], August 11 (ANI): A group of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers were taken into preventive custody for allegedly putting up PayCS, Pay Chaluvarayaswamy (a campaign against Karnataka agriculture minister Cheluvarayaswamy) posters at different places in Mandya district on Thursday, officials said.

BJP workers raised slogans against Karnataka Agriculture Minister Chaluvarayaswamy over allegations of corruption charges and put up posters near Sanjay Circle and at a bus stop in Mandya on Thursday.

Following information, a team of police reached the spot and started removing posters. Subsequently, the BJP workers were detained and taken to the local police station.

Earlier on Tuesday, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah directed the State police to investigate a letter accusing Agriculture Minister Cheluvarayaswamy of demanding bribes from officials.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said, "Cheluvarayaswamy has said the letter is fake, I have told police to investigate the matter."

Earlier this month, the Karnataka Governor's office had written a letter to the Chief Secretary asking for a probe and action into the corruption allegations levelled against Chaluvarayaswamy by seven officers of the agriculture department in Mandya district.

The officials also threatened to 'end their lives by consuming poison' if necessary action was not taken into the matter.

Also, Karnataka's Aam Admi Party (AAP) President Mukhyamantri Chandru has written a letter to the Chief Minister Siddaramaiah demanding strict action against Cheluvarayaswamy.

The letter stated, "People of the state demanded a stable government by removing the massively corrupt BJP commission government from power and by giving a clear majority win to your party. Having presented the budget 14 times, you have been elected as the chief minister of Karnataka for the second time. People of the state are expecting a corrupt free and pro-people administration from your government." (ANI)

