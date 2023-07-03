Jammu, Jul 3 (PTI) Demanding the immediate restoration of democracy in Jammu and Kashmir, a senior National Conference leader on Monday claimed that the BJP's actions have undermined the principles of democratic governance in the Union Territory.

Rattan Lal Gupta, the party's provincial chief in Jammu, also criticised the BJP's mass connect programme -- launched to highlight the Narendra Modi government's achievements during its nine-year tenure -- and labelled it as "nothing more than a farce and a mockery of the government".

Also Read | Samajwadi Party Leader Akhilesh Yadav Meets Telangana CM KCR Amid Opposition’s Standoff with BRS.

In an apparent reference to the August 2019 bifurcation of Jammu and Kashmir into two Union Territories and the revocation of the erstwhile state's special status under Article 370, Gupta said the central government has demonstrated a "disregard and disrespect" for the sentiments and aspirations of the people.

"The erosion of trust between the people of Jammu and Kashmir and the ruling party has created an atmosphere of frustration and apprehension," Gupta said and demanded the immediate restoration of democracy in the Union Territory.

Also Read | Shishir Shinde, Former MLA, Joins Shiv Sena Led by Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde.

Stating that the BJP's actions have undermined the principles of democratic governance, "The people of Jammu and Kashmir deserve to have their voices heard, their concerns addressed, and their rights protected in line with the constitution."

Referring to the BJP's month-long public outreach programme, Gupta said the people are rightfully questioning the saffron party for its "failure" to address their concerns and mitigate their problems.

The people are fed up with frequent power cuts, inadequate water supply, growing unemployment and shortage of specialised doctors, lack of a regularisation policy for daily-wage workers and non-action against those involved in recruitment scams, he said.

The National Conference leader reiterated his party's commitment to the welfare of the people and pledged to continue fighting for their rights and working towards the restoration of democracy in the region.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)