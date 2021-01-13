Jalaun (UP) Jan 13 (PTI) In an embarrassment to the BJP, a 65-year-old, block-level office-bearer of the party, was arrested on Wednesday on charges of sexual exploitation of two children.

The BJP reacted to the arrest with immediate expulsion of its office bearer Ram Bihari Rathore, the vice-president of the party's Koanch tehsil unit and a former ‘lekhpal' (revenue record keeper) of the Uttar Pradesh government.

Rathore was arrested on the complaint of two minor children, accusing him of sexually exploiting them, police said on Wednesday.

A case was registered against Rathore and he was arrested, Jalaun Additional Superintendent of Police Avdhesh Singh said.

On the complaint against him, police also raided Rathore's house and recovered a laptop, DVD and hard disk which also has some obscene videos of Rathore, the ASP added.

BJP's Jalaun district unit president Ramendra Singh said Rathore was the vice president of Koanch unit of the party and was expelled from the party's primary membership soon after his arrest.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)