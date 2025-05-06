Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], May 6 (ANI): BJP leader CT Ravi has demanded that the investigation into the murder of Suhas Shetty be handed over to the National Investigation Agency (NIA), alleging that the incident was a pre-planned murder and a clear failure of the state government.

Speaking to reporters in Bengaluru, CT Ravi said the case should be transferred to the NIA, expressing distrust in the ongoing state-led probe. He stated, "This is a pre-planned murder. This is also failure of the state government... we don't trust the probe conducted by the state government." Ravi also highlighted that despite prior warnings and a social media post made weeks ago, no security was provided to Suhas Shetty, underscoring what he called a lapse in governance.

CT Ravi further alleged that influential individuals could interfere with the state inquiry and called for immediate central intervention.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Brijesh Chowta also hit out at at the state government and Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara, accusing him of handing out "clean chits" to those who are allegedly involved in the Suhas Shetty murder case.

He said that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah sends Parameshwara to protect "his partners in crime", those who have extended support to Congress, Popular Front of India (PFI) and Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI), which is allegedly known as the political arm of the banned PFI.

"Karnataka Home Minister Parameshwara seems to be like a clean chit minister. It looks like CM Siddaramaiah, wherever required, to protect his partners in crime and the elements that have supported Congress, PFI, and SDPI, sends Parameshwara to give clean chit to such elements. Parameshwara came to Mangaluru in a hurry and failed to hold a meeting with any elected or civil society representatives," Chowta told ANI.

His remarks come after Parameshwara refused to entertain the demand to transfer the murder case of Suhas Shetty to the National Investigation Agency (NIA), stating that the government was probing the matter well.

Home Minister G Parameshwara informed that eight people have been arrested in connection with the Suhas Shetty murder case.He said the state government planned to form an anti-communal task force to ensure action against those who indulge in communal activities.

Suhas Shetty, the main accused in the Fazil murder case, was killed by a group of unidentified men in Mangaluru around 8:30 pm on May 1, as per the Mangaluru Police Commissioner. (ANI)

