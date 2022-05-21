New Delhi [India], May 21 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia on Saturday lashed out at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for his remarks stating that "BJP has spread kerosene all over the country" and said that the Gandhi family is tarnishing the image of the country.

"Rahul Gandhi recently spoke at a seminar of Cambridge University in London and tarnished the image of the country by going there. It has become a habit of Rahul Gandhi and the Gandhi family that they hate PM Modi ji and speak against Mother India," Bhatia told a press conference in the national capital.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday said that India is not in a "good place" as he attacked the BJP-led government at the Centre and stressed that the opposition needs to bring "people, communities, states, and religions" together. Speaking at the 'Ideas for India' conclave in London on Friday, the former Congress chief said "India is not in a good place. BJP has spread kerosene all over the country. You need one spark and we will be in big trouble. I think that is also the responsibility of the opposition, the Congress to bring people, communities, states, and religions together."

"We need to cool this temperature down because if it doesn't cool down, things can go wrong," the Congress leader said at the event which was organised by non-profit think-tank Bridge India.

Bhatia today called Rahul Gandhi as a desperate Congress and failed leader. "Rahul Gandhi....whenever he goes to foreign soil, whether it is London, America, Singapore, his expressions show somewhere the condition of today's Congress party. From 1984 till now, is on fire in the country. It is engaged in planting and disturbing harmony."

"In London, Rahul Gandhi says that BJP has sprinkled kerosene in the country. Rahul Gandhi ji, Congress party sprinkles kerosene oil. Remember the 1984 riots... the leaders of the Congress party got the massacre done, it was the Congress leaders who poured that kerosene," Bhatia said.

The 1984 anti-Sikh riots, also known as the 1984 Sikh Massacre, was a series of organised pogroms against Sikhs in India by anti-Sikh mobs (Congress members were allegedly involved) in response to the assassination of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi by her Sikh bodyguards. (ANI)

