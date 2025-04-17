India News | BJP's Gaurav Bhatia Slams Robert Vadra, Calls Gandhi Family 'Hereditary Corrupt'

New Delhi [India], April 17 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Gaurav Bhatia launched a scathing attack on businessman Robert Vadra and the Gandhi family, terming them a "hereditary corrupt and hereditary thieving family" in connection with Vadra's interrogation by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the Gurugram land case.

Addressing the media, Bhatia alleged that Vadra, whom he referred to as a "land mafia," has been involved in usurping farmers' lands. He further accused Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi of being linked to the National Herald scam, former Congress president Sonia Gandhi of being linked to the VVIP chopper scam, and late Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi of being linked to the Bofors scandal.

"Has this family sworn that wherever they go, they will loot India and the farmers' lands?" Bhatia questioned, adding, "They are so shameless that they don't want anyone to ask them any questions."

Bhatia also took a dig at the Congress, stating, "In his own eyes and in the eyes of Congress, Robert Vadra is a mass leader. But in the eyes of the public, he is a land mafia, a corrupt person, and this is the reality."

Earlier today, Vadra appeared before the ED for the third consecutive day in response to the Enforcement Directorate (ED) summons. Vadra slammed the action as a "political vendetta," accusing the government of misusing investigative agencies to target opposition voices.

Speaking to ANI, Vadra questioned the ED's impartiality, alleging selective action against leaders from non-BJP parties while vowing to continue his fight against "injustice."

"This is a political vendetta. Agencies are being misused. This is wrong. How will there be trust in agencies when they are after any candidates for the CM position in the country, or when a party is doing well? Which BJP minister or member has been summoned by the ED? Why has none of them been summoned? Is everyone in the BJP good? Do they not have any allegations against them? There are several allegations," Vadra said.

He asserted that he would emerge stronger if he were put under pressure or harassed.

Vadra also claimed that the ED's action against him was fueled when he started raising his voice over atrocities against minorities.

"If I were to enter politics, which is what everyone wants, they (BJP) would either speak of dynasty or misuse ED. This difficulty started when, a few days back, I gave messages through social media regarding atrocities against minorities. This is nothing else. Ever since I said that people wanted me to enter politics, this difficulty has started. But the ED summons has no basis," he said. (ANI)

