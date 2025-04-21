New Delhi [India], April 21 (ANI): BJP national spokesperson Jaiveer Shergill on Monday mocked Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his remarks on EC in Boston and said that he suffered from the "Entitled Child Syndrome" (ECS), further stating that he insulted the nation and blamed the Indian democracy for the sake of covering his failures which was also his addcition.

Speaking to ANI, Shergill said, "Rahul Gandhi suffers from ECS --Entitled Child Syndrome. Insulting the nation and blaming the Indian democracy for the sake of covering his failures is his addiction...He vents his political frustration on foreign soil. In India, he barely raises questions, is busy in jungle safaris..."

Shergill also questioned why the Congress leader did not speak on the role of the EC in the states where Congress won.

"Why didn't he speak about the role of EC in states where Congress won? Why is he polluting the heads of people with distorted facts... He should disclose which anti-India forces are running him... It is high time he should realise that it is his ability to win the hearts of the people that is compromised," Shergill further stated.

Meanwhile, BJP MP Anurag Thakur on Monday mocked Congress party over their leader Rahul Gandhi's remarks on EC in Boston and said that it was an alliance which did not have good intentions.

Speaking to the media, Thakur said "This is that alliance which has a different ideology. Neither their policy is the same, nor do they have good intentions..."

The remarks of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi were made while he addressed the Indian diaspora in Boston.

Gandhi had alleged that the Election Commission (EC) in India was "compromised", further stating that there was something very wrong with the system.

Citing the example of the Maharashtra elections, the Senior Congress leader stated that there was an addition of 65 lakh voters to the voter list in two hours, which was impossible.

"More people voted in Maharashtra than the total number of people in Maharashtra, and this is a fact... the Election Commission gave us a figure in the evening around 5:30 p.m., and in two hours around 7:30 p.m., 65 lakh voters had voted, which is physically impossible..." he claimed, addressing the meeting. (ANI)

