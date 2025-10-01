New Delhi [India], October 1 (ANI): BJP Minority Morcha National Chief, Jamal Siddiqui, has written a letter to President Droupadi Murmu, requesting the conferment of the Bharat Ratna to Keshav Baliram Hedgewar posthumously.

In the letter, referring to Hedgewar as a freedom fighter and nation-builder, he requested that the founder of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) be awarded India's highest civilian honour, citing his unparalleled contributions and the need to inspire patriotism among the younger generation.

"Considering Hedgewar's contributions--his active participation in the freedom struggle, his organisational skills in nation-building, and his vision for a united Indian society--conferring Bharat Ratna on him would be fitting. This honour would not only recognise his personal sacrifices but also encourage all swayamsevaks working tirelessly for the nation," Jamal Siddiqui said.

KB Hedgewar, born on April 1, 1889, in Nagpur, founded the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), in 1925, which is set to celebrate its hundred years on October 2, Vijayadashmi.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also participate in the centenary celebrations of the RSS as the Chief Guest on October 1, 2025, at Dr. Ambedkar International Centre, New Delhi, at 10:30 AM, said the Prime Minister's Office.

On this occasion, the Prime Minister will release a specially designed commemorative postage stamp and coin highlighting the RSS's contributions to the nation and will also address the gathering.

While addressing the nation on Mann Ki Baat, Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed the RSS and its founder Hedgewar for an "unprecedented and inspiring" journey as the organisation will complete 100 years on the occasion of Vijayadashami.

Prime Minister Modi, who had earlier been part of the RSS, said that the Sangh was formed amid an identity crisis in India before Independence.

"100 years ago, when the RSS was founded, the country had been bound in the chains of slavery for centuries. This centuries-long slavery had deeply hurt our self-respect and self-confidence. The world's oldest civilisation was facing an identity crisis. Our citizens were becoming victims of an inferiority complex," he said.

"The most revered Hedgewar ji founded the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh on the auspicious occasion of Vijayadashami in 1925. After Hedgewar's passing, Guruji carried forward this great mission of serving the nation," PM Modi added.

The RSS was established as a volunteer-based organisation with the goal of fostering cultural awareness, discipline, service, and social responsibility among citizens. (ANI)

