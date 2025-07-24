New Delhi [India], July 24 (ANI): The BJP Minority Morcha has written a letter to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, urging an inquiry against Samajwadi Party MP Maulana Mohibullah Nadvi over allegations of him holding an "office of profit" under the Delhi Wakf Board.

In the letter, the BJP Minority Morcha president has made three key demands: a detailed investigation into the nature and status of the position held by Mohibullah Nadvi within the Delhi Wakf Board, to determine whether it qualifies as an "office of profit".

It also demanded that If the position is found to be within the scope of an "office of profit", the matter should be referred to the Election Commission under Article 103 of the Constitution for further examination, and Necessary constitutional and procedural action should be taken as per Lok Sabha rules, including the initiation of disqualification proceedings if applicable.

The letter was written by National President, BJP Minority Morcha, Jamal Siddiqui, requesting an Investigation into the Potential Disqualification of Lok Sabha MP.

The letter reads, "Maulana Mohibullah Nadvi, a Lok Sabha MP from Rampur (Uttar Pradesh) representing the Samajwadi Party, is currently serving as the Imam of Jama Masjid (Parliament Street), New Delhi, under the Delhi Waqf Board. For this position, he receives a monthly salary of approximately ₹18,000 from the Delhi Waqf Board. To my knowledge, this position may be considered an "office of profit" under Article 102(1)(a) of the Constitution of India, as it is funded by a statutory body under the Delhi Government and is not exempted under the Parliament (Prevention of Disqualification) Act, 1959. As per the Constitution and parliamentary rules, an MP cannot hold such a position if it constitutes grounds for disqualification."

This comes after Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav held a meeting inside a mosque on Parliament Street in New Delhi, the National President of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Minority Morcha.

On Wednesday, Siddiqui also lashed out at Mohibbullah Nadvi, the Imam of the mosque, for letting the meeting take place despite being a representative of the Muslims.

The BJP Minority Morcha National President demanded action and questioned why "so-called" representatives, including Asaduddin Owaisi, were now hidden and were not speaking on the matter.

"I also condemn the Imam of the mosque, who is also an SP member, Mohibbullah Nadvi, for the way he let this happen, being a religious teacher and Muslims' representative... The way Dimple Yadav is sitting with her bare back and head against the code of conduct of the Mosque hurts Islamic sentiments worldwide. We demand action on them, and we will also file an FIR against them... Why are so-called representatives of Muslims like Asaduddin Owaisi, hidden now?... If this is the way, we will also hold a meeting after prayer on July 25th, starting with the National Song and ending with the National Anthem," he said.

"I condemn the way Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav has conducted a meeting in the pious mosque in front of the Parliament. This shows Akhilesh Yadav thinks all Islamic religious places are in his pocket... BJP and Minority Morcha will protest against them," Siddiqui told ANI on Wednesday. (ANI)

