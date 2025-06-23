Ludhiana (Punjab) [India], June 23 (ANI): As the counting of votes for the assembly bypolls began, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate from Ludhiana West, Jiwan Gupta, offered prayers at Durga Mata Mandir in Ludhiana on Monday.

"I begin all my work with the blessings of God. This is counting day. I am a follower of Lord Shiv, and He has always blessed me in abundance, so I paid obeisance here. I prayed to him for the advancement of Punjab and a golden future for the state. I will accept whatever he decides," BJP candidate Jiwan Gupta told ANI.

Counting for the assembly by-elections held in five constituencies in four states - Gujarat, Kerala, West Bengal, and Punjab - began on Monday at 8 am.

Two assembly bypolls were held in Gujarat, one each in Kerala, West Bengal, and Punjab, on Tuesday (June 19).

Polling took place at the Assembly constituencies of Kadi (SC) and Visavadar in Gujarat, Nilambur in Kerala, Ludhiana West in Punjab and Kaliganj in West Bengal.

Nilambur Assembly segment in Kerala recorded the highest polling percentage of 73.26 per cent; the lowest was recorded in Ludhiana West (51.33 per cent) in Punjab. Kadi saw a voter turnout of 54.49 per cent, Visavadar (54.61 per cent), and Kaliganj (69.89 per cent).

The Ludhiana (west) Assembly seat fell vacant in January after the death of AAP MLA Gurpreet Bassi.

AAP has fielded Rajya Sabha MP Sanjeev Arora from the seat, the Congress has fielded former state minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu, and Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) has fielded Parupkar Singh Ghumman.

Meanwhile, in Ludhiana security has been tightened outside the counting centre in Ludhiana's Khalsa College for Women as the counting of votes began at 8 am.

Speaking to ANI, Superintendent of Police DK Chaudhary said, "The counting of votes will begin at 8 am. Security was deployed from 5 am. There is a three-tier security system. Only authorised persons will be able to enter the counting centre. Around 450 policemen have been deployed. Adequate arrangements have been made." (ANI)

