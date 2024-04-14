Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], April 14 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that the manifesto of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which was released on Sunday, embodied the country's ambition of achieving which was Prime Minister Narendra Modi's sole mission.

Yogi Adityanath lauded the party's manifesto, which is anchored on 14 new resolutions and four pillars focusing on the welfare of the underprivileged, youth, women, and farmers.

He emphasized that this manifesto is aligned with the aspiration of building a developed India, describing it as PM Modi's commitment to the people of India, ensuring the realization of expectations related to Dignity of Life, Quality of Life, and Quality of Opportunity.

Chief Minister Yogi emphasized that the manifesto focuses on the well-being of the youth, women, farmers, and the underprivileged. He underscored further that PM Modi strives for a developed India through self-reliance and fostering inclusive growth for all demographics in line with the principle of "Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas."

The Chief Minister highlighted that over the past decade, 250 million individuals have risen above the poverty line, experiencing a transformative change in their lives. He underscored the launch of various schemes targeting the youth under PM Modi's leadership.

Alongside initiatives aimed at aligning investment with job creation, programs such as PM Startup, PM Standup, and the Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana, among others, have been included in the 'Sankalp Patra'.

Furthermore, efforts have been directed towards empowering 100 million women through self-help groups committed to catalyzing comprehensive transformations in their lives over the next five years, reflecting a fresh vision.

Emphasizing the significance of the four pillars, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath stated, "The BJP has unveiled a 'Kalyan Sankalp Patra' designed to impact every sector." He highlighted that the manifesto is poised to actualize the vision of a self-reliant and developed India through Modi's assurance.

"Millions of BJP workers are poised to imbibe the vision outlined in the 'Sankalp Patra' as their life mission, striving to materialize the concept of a developed India. "Their efforts aim to contribute to realizing the nation's hopes and aspirations", he added.

The Chief Minister expressed confidence that the Bharatiya Janata Party will garner the support and blessings of the people in line with this resolution.

In a show of appreciation, CM Yogi expressed his gratitude to esteemed BJP leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, National President JP Nadda, Resolution Making Committee Chairman Defense Minister Rajnath Singh, and Home Minister Amit Shah, for unveiling the Bharatiya Janata Party's 'Sankalp Patra' for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

He warmly congratulated the Prime Minister, the BJP's National President, and all senior party leaders, conveying heartfelt appreciation on behalf of hundreds of thousands of party workers and the state's 250 million people. (ANI)

