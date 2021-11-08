New Delhi [India], November 8 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party MP Manoj Tiwari on Monday rode a boat in toxic foam-covered Yamuna in the national capital.

The capital's water supply has also remained affected since Saturday evening due to a rise in ammonia levels in the Yamuna.

Also Read | Chhath Puja 2021: BJP MP Parvesh Verma Perform Rituals at Yamuna’s Banks Despite DDMA Ban.

Devotees took a dip in the Yamuna river that had a thick layer of toxic foam near Kalindi Kunj on the first day of Chhath Puja on Monday. The people expressed their disappointment with the quality of water in the river.

Speaking to ANI in this matter, Tiwari said, "You can see that we are riding on the foam. The DDMA has allowed Chhath Puja on designated sites and not on Yamuna ghat."

Also Read | Karnataka Shocker: Woman Murders Husband Over Alleged Sexual Misconduct in Bengaluru Rural District, Surrenders.

"The Delhi government is not bothered about this development. Delhi government bans people from coming to ghats but makes false claims of cleaning it. The Supreme Court should take a suo -motu cognisance on this matter." (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)