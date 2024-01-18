New Delhi [India], January 18 (ANI): The minority front of the BJP is preparing with enthusiasm for the arrival of Lord Shri Ram. BJP's minority front will welcome Ram devotees coming to Ayodhya. BJP's minority front will arrange free tea for all Ram devotees coming to Ayodhya.

The National President of Minority Morcha, Jamal Siddiqui, while talking to ANI, said, "BJP Minority Morcha will set up free tea stalls for Ram devotees in Ayodhya in connection with the Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha ceremony on January 22. We will clean the Jama Masjid and Basika Arabia College Madarsa."

Speaking further, Yasser Jilani, National Media Incharge Minority Morcha, said that National President Jamal Siddiqui will visit Jama Masjid, Basika Arabia College Madrasa of Ayodhya, on January 20 and will do everything from distributing sweets to cleaning.

On the other hand, the Minority Morcha will hold a big meeting in the Circuit House of Ayodhya regarding the Ram devotees coming to Ayodhya and the grand ceremony on January 22. The purpose of this meeting will be to discuss the arrangements for the programme on January 22 and the arrangements for the coming Ram devotees, etc.

A meeting will be held to ensure that all Ram devotees coming to Ayodhya do not face any kind of problem, in which arrangements ranging from protection from cold to free tea stalls, etc. will be discussed.

Pran Pratishtha of Lord Ram's idol is scheduled at the grand temple in Ayodhya at 12:30 PM on January 22, in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Elaborate arrangements are being made for the ceremony.

During the ceremony, an idol of Lord Ram will be enthroned in the sanctum sanctorum of Ayodhya's Ram Temple.

The rituals for the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony began on Tuesday and will continue for seven days. Thousands of VIP guests have received invitations from the Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust for the ceremony. (ANI)

