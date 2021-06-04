Kanpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 4 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Narayan Singh Bhadauria has been suspended from the primary membership of the party for allegedly helping wanted criminal Manoj Singh escape arrest.

"Taking cognisance of the incident that occurred on June 2, BJP Kanpur South President Narayan Singh Bhadauria has been relieved of his duties with immediate effect", stated an official statement by the party on Friday.

Addressing the reporters today, Joint Police Commissioner of Kanpur, Akash Kulhary said, "History-sheeter Manoj Singh has been arrested by Kanpur Police. Three people - Narayan Singh Bhadauria, Gopal Charan Chauhan and Rocky Yadav have been arrested on charges of helping a criminal escape."

Another accused Randhir Singh Tomar had been arrested in the matter earlier.

Further probe in the matter is underway, he said. (ANI)

