New Delhi, Nov 13 (PTI) Days after the NDA's victory in the Bihar Assembly polls, BJP MP Nishikant Dubey on Friday requested Chief Minister Nitish Kumar to amend the liquor ban policy in the state as it leads to loss of revenue and increases corruption.

Dubey, an MP from Jharkhand, made this suggestion just two days after the NDA got a clear majority in the Bihar Assembly elections.

Also Read | COVID-19 Vaccine Sputnik V, Developed by Russia, Arrives in India for Human Clinical Trial.

"Request Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar to make some amendments in the state's liquor ban policy. As those who have to sell or drink managed to do so via other states. It also results in loss of revenue of to the state, impacts hotel industry and corruption in police and revenue department," Dubey said in a tweet.

Also Read | Jammu and Kashmir: Multiple Ceasefire Violations by Pakistan Along LoC, 3 Security Forces Personnel Among 6 Killed.

In November 2015, Kumar announced a ban on the sale and consumption of liquor in the state.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)