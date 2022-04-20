Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], April 20 (ANI): Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai alleged that the Bharatiya Janata party's (BJP) role in the Jahangirpuri violence cannot be denied and that BJP's offices should be bulldozed as these are the epicentre for orchestrating violence across the country.

"BJP is saying that bulldozer should run inside Delhi, then that bulldozer needs to run in BJP office because riots have been born from there and will happen and will happen in future. There's no new history," said Rai.

He also stressed that these incidents were planned to divert the public attention from national issues of inflation and unemployment.

"The basic objective is to make people deviate from the main issues, inflation and unemployment are reaching the peak, this is happening in a systematic manner all over the country and BJP is organizing riots in a planned manner," he added.

After an altercation between two groups erupted during a religious procession in Delhi's Jahangirpuri on April 16, Bharatiya Janata Party-ruled North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC) scheduled an "encroachment removal action programme" which was later halted by the Supreme Court on Wednesday. (ANI)

