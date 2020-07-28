Jaipur, Jul 28 (PTI) BJP state president Satish Poonia on Tuesday targeted Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra over her tweet regarding the BSP issuing a whip to its six MLAs who joined Congress in Rajasthan.

"Like brother Rahul Gandhi, your laziness also broke late. When you were forming the government of Jugaad riding the elephant of these spokesmen, then you did not tweet. Today, you see them as BJP spokesmen," Poonia tweeted.

In another tweet, Poonia said, "Even if they do murder, there is no discussion; If we cry in pain, then we get infamous. The blot of murdering democracy and Constitution is on you from the times of emergency. Maximum misuse of Section 356 is also in your account. Hold your house Priyanka ji, do not put blame of your fight on our foreheads. "

Earlier in the day, Priyanka took a veiled dig at the BSP, alleging that the whip issued by it to its MLAs in Rajasthan was a clean chit to those who "murdered" democracy and the Constitution.

"BJP's undisclosed spokesmen have issues a whip to help the BJP. But, this is not a mere whip but it is a clean chit to those murdering democracy and Constitution," she said in a tweet.

Six BSP MLAs had joined the Congress in September last year. BJP has challenged their merger before the Speaker and the Rajasthan High Court.

The BSP on Sunday issued a whip to the six MLAs to vote against the ruling party in the state in case of a trust motion in the Assembly.

