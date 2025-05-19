New Delhi [India], May 19 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Praveen Khandelwal on Monday led a 'Tiranga Yatra' to honour the Indian Armed Forces (IAF) for Operation Sindoor, at Britannia Chowk in Delhi.

Speaking to BJP MP Praveen Khandelwal said, " The way our three Armed Forces fought with bravery and valour destroyed the Pakistan Army, we are taking out this yatra in their honour. By taking part in this yatra, the public is saluting and expressing its gratitude towards the Indian Armed Forces."

Also Read | Gay Dating App Scam in Noida: 4 Held for Robbing Gay Youths After Trapping Them via Social Media App.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) launched 'Tiranga Yatra' on May 13 and it will continue till May 23. The yatra aims to honour the valour of Indian soldiers and inform citizens about Operation Sindoor's recent success.

Earlier in the day, BJP MP Bansuri Swaraj also participated in Tiranga Yatra in Delhi's R K Puram Vidhan Sabha constituency.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi 'Deeply Concerned' About Joe Biden's Diagnosis With Prostate Cancer, Wishes Him Speedy Recovery.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Sunday participated in the Tiranga Yatra in Khaperkheda, Nagpur, in honour of the Indian Armed Forces.

Speaking to mediapersons, Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis hailed Indian armed forces for their bravery during Operation Sindoor and asserted that the whole country stands with the resolve of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"The Indian armed forces have shown bravery in Operation Sindoor and the whole country stands with the armed forces and the resolve of PM Modi. We have decided that Tiranga Yatra will be taken out in panchayats as well," CM Fadnavis said.

"A large number of people participated in this Yatra, which shows their support for the armed forces and PM Modi," he added.

India launched Operation Sindoor on May 7 in response to the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam that left 26 civilians dead. As part of the operation, Indian Armed Forces targeted terror infrastructure deep inside Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir, eliminating over 100 terrorists linked to Jaish-e-Mohammed, Lashkar-e-Taiba, and Hizbul Mujahideen.

Following the strikes, Pakistan retaliated with cross-border shelling and attempted drone attacks. In response, India launched coordinated airstrikes that damaged key military infrastructure across 11 Pakistani airbases. On May 10, both sides announced an understanding on the cessation of hostilities. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)