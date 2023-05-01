New Delhi, May 1 (PTI) Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Monday nominated BJP MP Sanjay Jaiswal as the chairperson of the Estimates Committee, a key parliamentary panel for scrutinising government ministries and departments on their expenditure and utilisation of funds.

The term of the committee, which has 30 members, will be for a year till April 2024, a statement said.

Also Read | Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023: Union Home Minister Amit Shah Holds Roadshow in Haveri, Urges People to Vote for Double-Engine Government.

Jaiswal will chair the panel following the death of its preceding head Girish Bapat in March this year.

While there is one vacancy, the other 29 members of the panel include BSP's Kunwar Danish Ali, TMC's Kalyan Banerjeem BJP's Sudarshan Bhagat, P P Chaudhary, Nihal Chand Chauhan, Dilip Saikia, Harish Dwivedi, Rajiv Pratap Rudy, BJD's Pinaki Misra and DMK's Dayanidhi Maran among others.

Also Read | Himachal Pradesh Accident: Indian Army Employee Among Two Killed As Car Falls Into Gorge Near Ropa Rahla in Mandi.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)