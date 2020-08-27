New Delhi [India], Aug 27 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) named party spokesperson Syed Zafar Islam as its candidate for upcoming by-elections for Rajya Sabha seat from Uttar Pradesh.

The election has been necessitated due to the death of Rajya Sabha MP Amar Singh. Former Samajwadi Party leader Singh, 64, had passed away on August 1.

Also Read | Rajya Sabha Bypolls 2020: BJP Names Syed Zafar Islam as Party Candidate For UP Seat.

The Election Commission of India had on Aug 21 announced to hold on September 11 by-elections to the Council of States from Uttar Pradesh to fill up a casual vacancy following the demise of Rajya Sabha MP Amar Singh.

According to the Commission, elections will be held between 9 am and 4 pm on September 11, and counting of votes will begin at 5 pm on the same day.

Also Read | Vishvendra Singh, Sachin Pilot Loyalist and Former Rajasthan Minister, Tests Positive for COVID-19.

The last day for making the nominations is September 1, the Election Commission said in a press note today.

The scrutiny of nominations will take place on September 2 and the last date for withdrawal ofcandidature is September 4. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)