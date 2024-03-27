Chennai, Mar 27 (PTI) BJP's ally in Tamil Nadu, the Pattali Makkal Katchi, in its Lok Sabha poll manifesto unveiled on Wednesday, said it would urge the new government at the Centre to enact a law to guarantee Minimum Support Price for farm produce.

The PMK, which is contesting from 10 Parliamentary constituencies including Dharmapuri, said it would strive for caste-wise enumeration of the population in the census exercise and make legally guaranteed MSP a right of farmers, which shall be ensured by way of a legislation.

"The PMK will work to implement reservations across India for all communities proportionate to their population," the manifesto released here by party founder leader S Ramadoss assured.

A separate union budget for the agriculture sector, financial assistance of Rs 2,500 to farm labourers when they have no work, and replacing palmolein oil with groundnut oil and coconut oil in ration shops forms part of the promises made in the manifesto.

Steps would be taken to scrap the upper ceiling of 50 per cent in the reservation, PMK said, which has a considerable clout among Vanniyars, a Most Backward Community in Tamil Nadu. Also, the party said it would work to implement reservation in promotions in government and Public Sector enterprises.

Tax devolution of 50 per cent to states, reversing subjects including education to state list from the concurrent list of the Constitution, ban on construction of Mekedatu dam by Karnataka, Rs 3,000 monthly assistance to women heads of families (Below Poverty Line), restoration of Old Pension Scheme for government employees, scrapping NEET were among the assurances made by the PMK.

The Lok Sabha elections in Tamil Nadu will be held on April 19.

