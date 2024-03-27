Giridih, March 27: At least nine people were injured in sporadic group clashes during Holi celebrations in the past two days in Jharkhand's Giridih district, police said on Wednesday. The clashes were reported from various police stations limits including Bengabad, Mufassil and Gawan.

A clash occurred at Artoka village under Bengabad area on Monday night, in which at least eight people were injured. They are undergoing treatment at Sadar Hospital in Giridih. Jharkhand: Clash Breaks Out Between Protestors and Police in Bokaro (Watch Video).

Giridih Sub-Divisional Police Officer Binod Rawani said, “A minor scuffle had taken place in the village. The police rushed to the place and conducted raids against those who had created the ruckus. However, no complaint was lodged from any group till date.” Jharkhand: Clash Erupt Between Two Groups Over 'Toran Dwar' Installation in Front of Mosque in Palamu, Section 144 Imposed.

Similar clashes were also reported from Malda village under Gawan police station and Hethalpith village under Mufassil police station area on Tuesday.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)