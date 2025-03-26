New Delhi [India], March 26 (ANI): BJP National General Secretary Tarun Chugh criticized the All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) on Wednesday for its nationwide agitation against the Waqf Amendment Bill.

Chugh called for the need to free the Waqf Board from the clutches of 'land mafias' and 'looters' and use it in the interest of poor Muslims.

Slamming AIMPLB, Chugh said that instead of using the land of Waqf Board in the interest of poor Muslims, some people are working as puppets of land mafias.

"It is very important to free the Waqf Board from the clutches of land mafias and looters and use it in the interest of poor Muslims, but instead of using it in the interest of poor Muslims, some people are working as puppets of land mafias. This is sad, they should worry about poor Muslims," the BJP leader told ANI.

All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) launched a nationwide protest against the Waqf (Amendment) Bill today.

Earlier today, BJP MP and chairman of the JPC on the Waqf ammendment bill Jagadambika Pal criticized the All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) for its nationwide agitation against the Waqf Amendment Bill, accusing the board of politicizing the issue.

Pal stated, "The way AIMPLB is doing politics in the name of Waqf, they are trying to mislead the minorities and Muslims of the country.

"Pal further addressed the controversy surrounding the bill, referring to the Joint Parliamentary Committee's (JPC) report, which indicated that the government is preparing to introduce the amended law. He pointed out that despite the bill not being passed yet, AIMPLB was already organizing protests based on political motives, saying, "Right now, the law hasn't come, but even before, based on planned politics, they are going to Patna.

Meanwhile, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad Yadav and Leader of Opposition in the Bihar Assembly Tejashwi Yadav joined the protest organized by the All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) against the Waqf (Amendment) Bill.

Addressing the protestors, Tejashwi assured them that his party and its leader, Lalu Yadav, firmly stand with them in their fight against the "unconstitutional" Waqf (Amendment) Bill.

The Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024, aims to address key challenges by introducing reforms such as digitization, enhanced audits, improved transparency, and legal mechanisms to reclaim illegally occupied properties.

The proposed amendment seeks to ensure that Waqf properties are utilized for their intended purposes, benefiting both the Muslim community and the country as a whole. (ANI)

