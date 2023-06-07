Ballia (UP), Jun 6 (PTI) Senior BJP leader Trivendra Singh Rawat on Tuesday warned the intelligentsia against international powers hellbent to divide the country.

Addressing a conference at Sikanderpur, he said, "International powers can again try to break the country and try to lure people."

He alleged that during the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, support of petrodollars was taken to crush Hindutva. The petrodollar system is essentially the global practice of exchanging oil for US dollars, rather than any other currency.

“When the structure of Ayodhya was demolished by 'karsevaks', our (BJP) governments of Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan were toppled. At that time, Hindus were united in the name of nationalism and nationalist forces were united," Rawat, the former Uttarakhand chief minister, said.

He further said, "... To weaken India, international powers may again try to break the country. The enlightened class should take the responsibility of not allowing such a thing to happen."

