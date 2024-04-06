North Tripura (Tripura) [India], April 6 (ANI): In an appeal to the electorate, Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Saturday underscored the importance of ensuring the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) victory in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections for the betterment of the country and to realise the vision of 'Ek Tripura Srestha Tripura'.

The Chief Minister made these remarks during a election rally at Kadamtala in North District, rallying support for BJP candidate Kriti Singh Debbarma.

Addressing the gathering, Saha highlighted the strategic alliances and electoral successes that have underpinned the BJP's confidence. "With the support of IPFT and Tipra Motha, and our recent victory in Boxanagar--a minority-dominated area--we have demonstrated the unifying appeal of PM Modi's governance philosophy of 'Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas Sabka Viswas'. This has instilled a deep faith in the people towards the BJP," he said.

Saha credited the transformative impact of centrally sponsored schemes and state initiatives like 'Proti Ghore Sushasan' (Good Governance in Every Home) for enhancing the welfare of the people. He lauded Prime Minister Modi's Act East policy for its significant developmental strides in the Northeast, including Tripura, under the HIRA model (Highways, I-ways, Railways, Airways).

The Chief Minister criticised the previous UPA government for corruption and contrasted it with the BJP's commitment to serving the basic needs of the populace. "Our government, inspired by PM Modi, has changed the meaning of politics since 2014, focusing on development that knows no religion," he added.

Saha further outlined various state government schemes aimed at improving healthcare, empowering women through Self-Help Groups (SHGs), and upgrading specialised services in institutions like AGMC and Dental College. He emphasised the BJP's 'inclusive approach' to politics, contrasting it with the divisive and authoritarian tendencies of previous CPIM and Congress administrations.

Reflecting on the 2023 Assembly Election and the broader political landscape, Saha asserted, "People have witnessed the divisive politics of CPIM and the inefficacy of Congress. They recognise that only the BJP, under PM Modi's leadership, can deliver real development and safeguard the country."

The rally was a convergence of BJP dignitaries, including candidate Kriti Singh Debbarma, Minister Tinku Roy, and youth leader Nabadal Banik, all united in the mission to secure a resounding victory for the BJP. (ANI)

