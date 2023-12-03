Agartala, Dec 3 (PTI) Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Sunday claimed that the BJP's victory in three states of the Hindi heartland was possible as people reposed their faith in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "guarantees".

Claiming that the assembly victories of the BJP reflect the party's prospect in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Saha said Modi-ji will become the prime minister for the third time in a row.

Also Read | Madhya Pradesh Assembly Election Results 2023: Amid BJP Wave, Narottam Mishra Among 12 Ministers of Shivraj Singh Chouhan Cabinet Face Defeat.

"Modi-ji means guarantee, be it electoral battle or welfare of the poor or women empowerment. The party's landslide win in three states- Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan, which appeared challenging ones, has been possible because of Modi-ji's guarantees", Saha told reporters here.

'Modi ki guarantee' has been the constant refrain in the prime minister's election speeches.

Also Read | Nagpur Shocker: Angry With His Mother for Not Preparing Breakfast, Teen Dies by Suicide by Hanging Himself From Tree in Kanhan Pimpri.

Tripura BJP president Rajib Bhattacharjee said the mandate of assembly elections in the three states indicates that Modi ji will retain power in Delhi for a third consecutive term.

"Since Modi ji became prime minister, the party has been on a winning spree. The BJP has registered a massive victory in three out of four states because of pro-people policies ", he told reporters at the party's headquarters here.

Earlier in the day, the chief minister led a rally marking the party's victory in three states.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)