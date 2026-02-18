Dibrugarh (Assam) [India], February 18 (ANI): The BJP's victory in Assam will sink the Congress's boat, which has repeatedly played with the nation's security, BJP National President Nitin Nabin said on Wednesday.

BJP National President addressed the Panna Pramukh Sammelan with a powerful call to action.

Also Read | 'We Do Not Want Any Controversy, Our Intention Is Never To Encourage Plagiarism': MeitY Secretary K Krishnan Speaks After Galgotias University Being Asked To Vacate AI Impact Summit 2026 (Watch Video).

He emphasised securing over 50% of the vote at every booth, aiming for a historic victory in Assam under PM Modi's leadership, marking a "hat-trick" of wins with an overwhelming majority. Nabin criticised Congress for lacking policy, intent, and leadership, contrasting it with the BJP's clear vision and commitment to national security and development.

He highlighted PM Modi's 38 visits to Assam over 11 years, underscoring his dedication to the state's progress. Nabin spoke of expelling Bangladeshi infiltrators, a campaign resonating beyond Assam to Bengal and Kerala. He stressed preserving Assam's heritage through initiatives like including the Battle of Saraighat in the national curriculum, establishing Ahom history research centres, and celebrating Lachit Diwas nationally.

Also Read | Ramadan 2026: Shops, Hotels in Telangana Allowed To Remain Open Throughout Night From February 19 to March 20 During Holy Month.

Nitin Nabin urged party workers to strengthen booth-level organisation and take the BJP's welfare schemes to every household. He praised Assam's transformation from conflict to progress under the BJP, citing initiatives such as homes for low-income families, LPG connections, and improved healthcare access. He contrasted the BJP's firm national security stance with Congress's alleged softness, citing surgical strikes and infrastructure development in border areas.

Nabin expressed confidence in Assam's people, citing achievements such as freeing land from encroachment, including Charaideo Moidams on the UNESCO heritage list, and declaring Dibrugarh as the second capital. He called for a collective pledge to build a strong, developed, secure Assam, drawing inspiration from Lachit Borphukan, Maa Kamakhya, and Brahmaputra's energy, ensuring Assam's victory becomes a national example.

Nabin stated that the purpose of attending the programme was to urge everyone to take a collective pledge.

"Assam was once identified with insurgency, insecure borders, frightened investors, and shattered dreams of the youth. Today, the goal is no longer limited to merely electing MLAs and MPs. The task ahead is to realise the dream of development while preserving heritage and to take Assam further ahead on every parameter of progress. This resolve has gained strength because Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given Assam a special place in his heart and has advanced development across every dimension," he stated. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)