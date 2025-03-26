Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], March 26 (ANI): Karnataka BJP President Vijayendra Yediyurappa addressed the expulsion of Basanagouda Patil Yatnal and called it an "inevitable step."

https://x.com/BYVijayendra/status/1904869605988065584?t=N16QyQplaI9IkXs3yiPJGg&s=08

"We have no example of party elders and seniors ever compromising on this issue. The current disciplinary action against @BasanagoudaBJP is an inevitable step taken by the seniors after observing the situation for a long time," he posted on X

Vijayendra in his post, further emphasised that he has never complained to party seniors or cited bitter incidents in the party's development, adding, "I am moving forward under the guidance of the Sangh elders and party elders, with the determination to act in the same way that my revered father Yediyurappa treated everyone with equanimity and raised the party like a family."

Reflecting on recent events, he wrote, "I have never been upset by the bitter incidents that took place a few days ago, nor have I expressed my sorrow to anyone. I have grown up in a cultured organisation that teaches dedication and sacrifice, considering tolerance and patience as the cornerstone of my responsibilities."

While expressing regret over the disciplinary action, Vijayendra noted, "I cannot celebrate the decision taken by the higher-ups, but rather lament this development as unfortunate. I will continue the politics of trust with everyone and work to bring even the most marginalised workers into the party organisation."

He concluded by affirming that party elders have the authority to correct him if he falters in the future.

BJP on Wednesday expelled Karnataka MLA Basangouda Patil Yatnal from the party for six years over repeated violations of party discipline, citing his failure to adhere to previous warnings despite assurances of good behaviour, according to a letter issued by the party's Central Disciplinary Committee.

The letter addressed to Yatnal stated, "The Central Disciplinary Committee of the party has considered your response to the show cause notice dated 10th February 2025 and has taken serious note of your repeated violations of the party discipline, despite your assurances of good behaviour and conduct in response to earlier show cause notices. It has accordingly been decided to expel you for six years with immediate effect from the primary membership of the party, and you stand removed from any party position that you may have held until now. (ANI)

